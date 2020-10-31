Jane Fuhrmann
New London - Jane Emilie Huebner Fuhrmann, age 99, went to be with her Lord on October 31, 2020, a result of Covid-19. Jane was born in Readfield, Wisconsin, on April 4, 1921, the only daughter of Erna Gorges and Frank E. Huebner. At the age of one year, she moved with her parents to New London, WI, where she lived for 93 years, including 65 years on Dickinson Street, until moving to the Washington Center in 2012 and Manawa Community Living Center in 2015. She attended Emanuel Lutheran Elementary School and Washington High School, graduating with honors. She was employed at the Verifine Dairy until her marriage to the love of her life, Eugene "Bud" Fuhrmann on September 27, 1941. She re-turned to work at the Verifine in 1944 when Bud was called to Naval Service; worked at several part-time positions, including Jennings Greenhouse as a floral arranger, most of her adult life; and prepared taxes with Bud for over 50 years. She selflessly gave of her time to many New London community volunteer efforts, including some of the first public health immunization clinics and fund-raising for various organizations. She was one of the first New London women to do audiometer testing for local schools and industry. She sang in her church choir, taught Sunday school, led Boys and Girls Clubs, and was an active Clubwoman, both in her church and her community. Her memberships included Emanuel Lutheran Church and its Couples Club and Ladies Aid, Community Hospital Auxiliary, New London Woman's Club, and being a charter member of the New London Lionettes. She held officer positions in all clubs, sometimes twice. As the only member of the New London Woman's Club to hold state-wide office, she served as 7th District Treasurer and State Treasurer of the Wisconsin Federa-tion of Woman's Clubs. In 2008, she was recognized by the General Federation of Woman's Clubs for 50 years of continuous service. After Bud's retirement in 1980, they regularly traveled to California, Texas and Virginia to visit their son and daughters and their families, and to Florida visiting New Lon-don "snowbird" relatives. She also traveled to Australia and Europe. In retirement, she and Bud deliv-ered Meals-on-Wheels for 13 years. She grew and nurtured flower, herb and vegetable gardens and, un-til her last days, generously shared her love of plants with others. She was deeply committed to beauti-fying New London; enjoying the company of others; and improving everything she touched.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 69 years, Eugene; and her brother, Donald.
Survivors include: one son, Steven (Louise Hudgins) of Charles City County, VA; two daughters, Susan Martin (Jim) of The Woodlands, TX, and Sharon Ralston (Emerson) of Lodi, CA; four grand-sons, Ian Martin (Maria) of Houston TX, Trevor Martin (Christin) of The Woodlands, TX, Justin Ste-ingraber (Amanda) of Rocklin, CA, and Collin Steingraber of Lodi, CA; two great-grandsons, Elton Martin and Jack Steingraber; five great-granddaughters, Beatrix Jane Martin, Jacqueline Jane Stein-graber, Addison Maxine Steingraber, Grace Elaine Steingraber, and Riley Cardwell; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She cared for people and was happiest when busy sharing herself and her God-given abilities with others.
The family expresses thanks to Dr. Donn Fuhrmann, the staff of the Manawa Community Living Cen-ter, and Heartland Hospice for providing exceptional care and concern for Jane.
In remembrance of Jane, please enjoy a serving of Ice Cream, her favorite.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions and with a concern for public health, no formal services will be held.
Private interment will be in the Readfield Cemetery of Zion Lutheran Church.
In her memory, please consider making a donation to your charity of choice
.