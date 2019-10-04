|
|
Jane Hutton
Oshkosh - Jane Carol Hutton (Meister, Styve, Teske), Oshkosh WI, went peacefully into the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family and friends on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Jane was born to Ruth Laflin December 31, 1941 and adopted by Milton and Charlotte Meister in November 1942.
She grew up in West Bend, Wisconsin, and graduated from WBHS in 1959, she attended Carroll University where she was a member of Alpha XI Delta. Whether backstage, on stage, or in the director's chair, Jane's passion was community theater. She was involved for more than 50 years and served on board of both OPR and OCP in Oshkosh.
Jane is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Craig) DelCamp, David Styve, Bob Styve, Sue Styve; stepsons, Timothy (Mary) Teske and Steve Teske.
She leaves behind 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.
Special thanks go to Cathy Peters and Aurora at Home Hospice for her care in her last days. A Celebration of life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 240 W 9th Ave, Oshkosh WI at 3:00pm Sunday October 6, 2019. Visitation will be from 1pm to 3pm, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the community theater of your choice or give a gift to the family and they will make a donation in Jane's honor.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 4, 2019