Jane JochmanAppleton - Jane A. Jochman, Age 67, died July 25th, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Jane was born in Appleton on April 10, 1953 to Elmer and Maggie Feifarek. On July 13, 1974 she married Robert L. Jochman at St. Therese Catholic church in Appleton. Together they had two sons, Jay and Timothy. Jane graduated from Appleton West in 1971 and was a life-long resident of Appleton. She worked at a pharmacy and then became a stay-at-home mom, enjoyed the job, and never retired. Jane volunteered for the school system assisting the teachers where needed, working the playground, in the office and helping the school nurse. She chaperoned so many student bus trips that some kids thought she was a teacher! Jane was active in the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (JDF) holding all the positions in the early days of the local chapter and even went to Washington D.C. once to lobby for additional funding. Although Jane didn't wear the Cub Scout den leader shirt, she did all the work planning all the meetings and outings for many years. Jane enjoyed taking family vacations and over the years saw nearly every state, visiting over 40 national parks from coast to coast. Having a grandson was so special to Jane that she absolutely adored (and spoiled) him on the weekly babysitting days. Luncheons with family & friends were special to Jane and they would sometimes last till dinner! Family was EVERYTHING to Jane.She is survived by her husband Robert; sons Jay (Christine) Jochman, Howard; Timothy (girlfriend Theresa) Jochman, Appleton; her father Elmer Feifarek, Appleton; a sister Jeanette Feifarek, Madison; grandson Elliott Jochman, Howard; sisters-in-law, Jacqueline (Gerald) Jochman, Shirley (Randel) Rehfeldt, Grand Chute; brothers-in-law, Roger (Pam) Jochman, Neenah; John (Debora) Jochman, Neenah; many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Feifarek, mother Maggie Feifarek, and a brother-in-law Gerald Jochman.Due to COVID 19, a Celebration-of-Life will be scheduled at a later date. Interment will be at Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum with a private family service. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and entire staff of ThedaCare Cancer Center, Aurora Bay Care Medical Center and AMC hospital for their passionate care. Special thanks to Dr. Elmer and his team for the many years of excellent care. Jane will be missed by all who knew her.