Jane L. Hughes
Appleton - Jane L. (Roehr) Hughes, 82, of Appleton passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1937, to the late Walter and Esther (Bash) Roehr, in Appleton. Jane spent her summers on Jungle Lake near Crandon with her family at their cottage in the woods. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts, in 1959, at the college her parents met at, DePauw University in Greencastle, IN. Jane was united in marriage to Tom Hughes on August 29, 1959, at First United Methodist Church in Appleton. She was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church where she and Tom enjoyed meeting with the Flame Group. Jane was the ultimate homemaker, bread baker, seamstress, and quilter. She took delight in painting, crafting jewelry from silver, playing piano, listening to music, and creating pottery. Jane enjoyed telling stories to her grandchildren and was an avid Packers fan. She was a member of the Apple Artisan group that would get together to showcase their artwork. Jane and her husband were the owners of Memories Antique Mall in Little Chute, Sun City Tanning Salon and numerous rentals that Jane managed for many years. After the sale of the businesses they enjoyed traveling. Jane moved to Primrose Retirement Community last year and was fond of her stay there, she made friends and the staff was always very caring.
Jane is survived by her children Pam (Steve) Sowatzka, Reid (Heidi) Hughes and Megan (Phil) Stumpf; grandchildren Rorick (Elyse-Krista Mische) Olson, Trent (Amy Kozerski) Olson, Avriel Sowatzka, Caleb (Janna) Hughes, Eli Hughes, Patrick Stumpf, Clayton (Heather Pamperin) Stumpf, and Emmalyn Stumpf; brother W. Glynn (Alice) Roehr; in-laws Dick (Jill) Hughes, Pat (Jackie) Hughes, Bill (Jan) Hughes, and Sally (Jim) Hohnberger. She is also further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband Tom Hughes.
Visitation for Jane will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home, 537 N Superior St., Appleton. A funeral service for Jane will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Wichmann Funeral Home. Friends and family may visit at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Jane will be interred in Highland Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff at Primrose Retirement Community for the care they showed to Jane.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020