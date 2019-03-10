|
|
Jane M. Anderson
Appleton - Jane M. Anderson, 71, of Appleton, passed away on March 7, 2019. She was born on November 21, 1947 to the late Frank and Mary (Bakalarski) Zdradzinski in Milwaukee, WI.
Jane enjoyed volunteering at the dog rescue and fostering dogs. She loved to be outdoors, and loved to travel with her husband and grand-daughter.
Jane is survived by her husband, Swain, 1 daughter; Ellen (Kevin) Kaelin, grand-daughter; Mackenzie, 2 sisters; Suzanne (Ted) Klug, Connie Zdradzinski and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family service will be held.
In honor of Jane, donations can be made to Saving Paws in Appleton, WI.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 10, 2019