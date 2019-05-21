Jane M. George



Kaukauna - Jane M. George, Kaukauna, age 86, died Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born in Wrightstown on November 8, 1932 to the late Gordon and Alvira (Van Lanen) McDaniel. Jane married David George at St. Paul Parish in Wrightstown on July 3, 1952. Jane was a member of Holy Cross Parish in Kaukauna, where she volunteered at October Fest, cleaned the church and helped with funeral meals. She also volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul for many years. In her younger years, she cleaned houses with her sister, Margaret. Jane was a proud grandma and cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved getting together with her family every Saturday morning.



Jane is survived by her husband of almost 67 years, David; children: Patricia (Tim) Alger, Kaukauna; Jean (Paul) Mueller, Little Chute; Mary (Bruce) Mueller, Appleton; Shari (Rick Whitehead) George, Kaukauna; and Julia (Joe) Martell, Grandview; grandchildren: Benjamin (fiancée Jill Heaton) Alger, Samantha (Keith) Quella, Clare (Scott) Diedrich, Rebekah (Mike) Rockteschel, Emily (Donny Dix) Mueller, Kelsey (Dylan) Gehrtz, Katherine (Nick Altobelli) Arnoldussen, Adam (Kelly) and Connor (Hannah Nagan) Fassbender, Cora and Gavin Martell, and Michelle (Truth Venson) Whitehead; 8 great grandchildren; twin brother, Jim (Betty) McDaniel; and brothers-in-law, Donald and Roger (Doris) George. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her grandson, Philip Fassbender; sister-in-law, Dorothy George; and siblings, in-laws, relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at HOLY CROSS PARISH (309 Desnoyer St. Kaukauna) beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Donald Everts will officiate. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.











Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 21, 2019