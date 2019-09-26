|
Jane Marie (Johnson) Podgorski
Oakdale, MN - Jane Marie (Johnson) Podgorski, age 61, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Jane was born April 26, 1958 in Neenah, Wisconsin to Donald and Margaret (Peg) Johnson. She graduated from Winneconne High School and Moraine Park Technical College. After graduation Jane moved to Illinois where she was employed by the Kodak Company & Zeigler Coal where she met her husband of 35 years, Randy. They eventually made their home in Minnesota. Jane was employed by Northwest Airlines which is now Delta Airlines for 31 years until she was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. She received her "wings" after 25 years of service.
Jane was a hard worker and very devoted to her husband Randy and children, Ross and Rachel who survive her. She is also survived by her mother, Margaret (Peg) Johnson, Winneconne, sisters and brothers. Cindy (Gene) Coy, Jack (Anna) Johnson, Neenah, Linda (Jerry) Charapata, Oshkosh, Susan (Steve) Elbing, Florida, Jim (JoEllen) Johnson, California and sister-in-law Mary Johnson, Sherwood. She was preceded in death by her father Don and brother Mike. Jane is also survived by her father and mother-in-law, Ray & Audrey Podgorski. Sisters-in-law, Pam (Larry) Furnas, Cindy (Jack ) Kinney, Indiana and brother-in law, Steve Podgorski, Minnesota. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She will be missed by her family and friends and her special friend since elementary school, Cheryl. Jane will also be missed by her many friends in Minnesota who knew her as an avid Packer Fan and affectionately called her "PB".
Janie, you will always be remembered for your fun-loving attitude and contagious laugh.
A celebration of Jane's life will be held at Sandberg Funeral & Cremation, 2593 E. 7th Avenue, North St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Visitation 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
Memorials in Jane's name can be sent to Our Lady of Peace, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN, 55204, or made online at ourladyofpeacemn.org.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 26, 2019