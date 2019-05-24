|
Jane Martine
Antigo - Jane Martine, of Bass Lake, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at home under the care of her family and LeRoyer Hospice. She was 86 years old. She was born on October 17, 1932, in Kenosha, a daughter of Clement and Ellen (McCarty) Sadlier. She married William Martine on April 7, 1956, at St. John Catholic Church in Antigo. He survives.
She was a graduate of Antigo High School with the class of 1950 and went on to graduate from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota with a degree in nursing. She worked as a surgical nurse in Madison and Dubuque, Iowa. Jane moved to Neenah in 1960 where she lived for 37 years raising her family. For several years in the 1980s she enjoyed working at Poppies Boutique in Oshkosh. Jane and Bill owned and operated Martine's Restaurant in Appleton retiring in 1997. She was a summer resident at Bass Lake for many years and became a full time resident in retirement.She enjoyed playing with bridge clubs in Neenah and Bass Lake, was an avid sports fan and was an active volunteer in her community. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Neenah and Holy Family Catholic Church in Elcho.
Survivors including her husband Bill are a daughter, Mary (Thomas) Buchta, Neenah; three sons, James (Colleen) Martine, Madison, Thomas (Jessica) Martine, Appleton, Bill (Valerie) Martine, Irvine, California; ten grandchildren Jane Ellen (Brian) Michalski, Mary Claire Buchta, Meghan, James, and Steven Martine, Max, Cal, and Molly Martine, Jack and Grant Martine.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Patricia Sadlier.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 12 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 415 Sixth Ave, Antigo with Rev. Charles Hoffmann officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday at the Bradley Funeral Home and on Tuesday in Hoffmann Hall at church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 24, 2019