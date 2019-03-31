|
|
Jane Mary Van Zummeren
Big Falls - Jane Mary Van Zummeren, age 69, of Big Falls (formerly of Menasha), passed away on Wednesday night March 27, 2019, peacefully with her family by her side after a recent battle with cancer.
Jane Mary Van Zummeren was born on November 26, 1949, the daughter of the late Orville and Beverly (Schuh) Van Zummeren. Jane graduated from Appleton High in 1967. Jane met her soul mate, Patrick Van Zummeren, and they were married October 18, 1969, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Menasha. She was employed at Waverly Beach, as a bartender for many years. She retired in 2006, with her husband, to live at their retirement home in Big Falls, WI.
Throughout the years, Jane had many hobbies from coaching soccer and bowling, to enjoying hunting and fishing. She enjoyed crafting with her twin sister, Jean. One of her greatest joys, are her three grandchildren. She spent time with them every chance she could. There are so many wonderful memories they created together.
Jane is survived by her children, Jason (Haley) Van Zummeren and Wendy Van Zummeren. Andreas (Anke) Schafer, from Germany, who spent his high school years & beyond with Jane and family; grandchildren, Logan, Tanner, and Miley; sisters, Jean (friend Al Johnson) Peterson of Big Falls and Mary (Dave) Meyer of Menasha; brothers, Tom (Darlean) Kehl of Neenah and Jeff (Cheri) Kehl of Appleton; special nieces, Tina Van Handel of Neenah and Tara (Tom) Spilski of Menasha; best friend, Kathy Gallow; and special nieces & nephews, Christina, Javin, Jada, Tyler, Brody, and Carver.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Patrick Van Zummeren, and parents Orville and Beverly Kehl.
A celebration of life will be held at Fox Cities 3026 Jackson Street in Oshkosh on April 2, 2019 from 4pm-7pm.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Mar. 31, 2019