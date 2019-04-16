|
|
Jane Plowman
New London - Jane E. (Krause) Plowman was welcomed into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior on April 13, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
Jane was born in Manawa to the late Carl & Dessie Krause on April 30, 1935. After graduating from Little Wolf High School in 1953, Jane was employed by Hamilton's Pickle Factory and then at Whales Paper Company in Waupaca. Jane was united in marriage to George C. Plowman on April 23, 1955 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Manawa. As the wife of an U.S. Air Force military man, they resided in Columbus, Ohio, then Little Rock, Arkansas, and then back to Columbus, Ohio until he was discharged in 1960. They moved to New London, WI, and raised their family of five children. She also worked for the Appleton Post Crescent as a Newspaper Distributor for almost 25 years.
Jane is a firm believer in what the scripture verse of John 3:3 states. You must be born again by asking Jesus into your heart, repenting of your sins and serving our Lord who shed His blood on Calvary for everyone. His blood washed her sins away and she is now in God's family. Her hope is that her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren will also serve Jesus Christ and make Him number one in their lives.
Jane is survived by her loving husband, George and her five children. A son, Michael (Janet) Plowman and their daughter Amber; a daughter, Susan (Roger) Rosenow and their children, Roger Jr., Tammy, Jason & Tonya; a son George Clinton (special friend Aileen) and his son Clinton Tyler; a son, Mark (Kitty) Plowman and their children, Mark Jr., Adam, Michelle; Cory Remmel & Alex Remmel; and daughter Tina (Paul) Hanlon and their sons Anthony Hanlon and Bradley Hanlon; 15 great grandchildren & many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is further survived by sisters, Ireta Liskow, Sevierville, Tennessee; Lucille Hahn, Manawa, WI; Laura Burton, Battle Creek, Michigan; and a twin sister Jean (Clyde) Wildhagen, Moffat, Colorado; brother-in-law Wayne Toltzman, & sister-in-laws Donna Krake (special friend Marvin) & Patricia (Richard) Murphy.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elaine Hass; brothers, Harold, Earl & Carl Jr., brother-in-laws, Leonard (Butch) Hahn, Harold Liskow, James Burton, Big Jim Hass and sister-in-laws, Mickie Krause, Harriet Krause, Betty Krause & Clarice Toltzman.
Jane was tired after many years of struggles with her health and remained faithful to her last breath.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and the Affinity Hospice Team who did all they could to care for her. Special thanks to Adam and Marie who were extremely supportive.
We will be celebrating Jane's life with a service on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Rev. Larry Bong officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Interment will take place at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in King at a later date.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 16, 2019