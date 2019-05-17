Services
Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue
Neenah, WI 54956
920-722-7151
Janet Barr
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
108 W. Doty Ave.
Neenah, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
108 W. Doty Ave.
Neenah, WI
Neenah - Janet Barr, age 80 of Neenah, passed away early May 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 24, 1938 to the late Gertrude and Aldon "Smiley" Mueller. On April 30, 1960, she married the love of her life, Jerold Barr.

Janet was a very loving mother and grandma who greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, of which her neighbors were included. She also liked spending time in her garden.

Janet is survived by her children: LeAnn (Robert) Hoffmann and David Barr; by her grandchildren: Zach (Heather), Jake (Danae); Rachel, Erica, and Caitlyn; as well as by her great-grandchildren: Nyah, Annabel, and Rocky. She is further survived by her sister, Joyce (Jerry) Basler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerold; by her daughter-in-law, Kristine Barr; and by her brother, David Mueller.

A funeral service for Janet will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 108 W. Doty Ave. Neenah, Rev. Rebecca Henry officiating. A visitation will be held at church from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Janet's name.

Janet's family would like to extend a warm thank you to the neighbors who loved her like family, especially Bob and Sue; Taylor, Courtney, and her special little friend, Jaycee; and Nancy. Thank you also to Unity Hospice for their kindness, care, and compassion during her final days.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 17, 2019
