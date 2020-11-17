1/
Janet C. Buelow-Misevicz
1958 - 2020
Janet C Buelow-Misevicz

Panama City - Janet C. Buelow-Misevicz, 61, passed away January 6, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Janet was born to the late John "Jack" Buelow and the late Jean (Resch) Buelow on January 16, 1958. She graduated from Appleton East High School in 1976. Janet married Tom Misevicz in Florida on March 9, 1991.

Janet is survived by her husband Tom, Panama City, FL and her sister and brother-in-law, Corrine and Jim Shirota, Grand Chute, WI.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean and recently her father Jack, and in-laws Ambrose and Ramona Misevicz.

Per Janet's wishes, no service was held.






Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
