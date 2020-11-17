Janet C Buelow-MiseviczPanama City - Janet C. Buelow-Misevicz, 61, passed away January 6, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Janet was born to the late John "Jack" Buelow and the late Jean (Resch) Buelow on January 16, 1958. She graduated from Appleton East High School in 1976. Janet married Tom Misevicz in Florida on March 9, 1991.Janet is survived by her husband Tom, Panama City, FL and her sister and brother-in-law, Corrine and Jim Shirota, Grand Chute, WI.She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean and recently her father Jack, and in-laws Ambrose and Ramona Misevicz.Per Janet's wishes, no service was held.