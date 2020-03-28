|
|
Janet E. Kaminski
Kaukauna - Janet E. Kaminski, age 86, passed away on March 24, 2020 with family by her side. Jan was born July 12, 1933 to the late Roland and Ione (Kautzer) Neilitz of Manitowoc. She was the oldest of 9 children. She married her high school sweetheart Carl Kaminski on June 20th, 1953. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage and had 2 sons and 3 daughters, and loved to travel.
Music was a major part of Jan's life. Her love of music and musical influence on others brings to mind the movie "Mr. Holland's Opus." Jan played multiple instruments in high school band, and also played in her father's dance band. She shared her love of music with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Kaminski family sang Christmas mass at St. Aloysius for over 40 years. In 1966 Jan became a piano teacher and taught until her death. She was a member of the Wisconsin Music Teachers Association and the Fox Valley Keyboard Teachers Association. She received numerous awards from these organizations for her years of service. She gave countless volunteer hours leading and organizing auditions, Monster concerts, recitals and honor recitals. A highlight of the honor recitals, for those involved, was an annual stop at Beerntsens Confectionary in Manitowoc.
Jan was involved in her local community. She was a Girl Scout leader and camp counselor for 25 years, earning the highest award given by Girl Scouts. She was inducted into the Kaukauna Community Players Hall of Fame, and was an organist at church for over 40 years. She also loved being in nature, and Waupaca Chain-O-Lakes held a special place in her heart.
Jan is preceded in death by her son Brian, parents Rollie and Ione Neilitz, and sister Carole Hastreiter. She is survived by husband Carl, son Gary (Sondra), and daughters Linda (Scott) Felten, Kathy (Scott) Murtaugh, Tracy (Jeremiah) Fellows, along with 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters, 3 brothers, and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of her life at a later date when gatherings are allowed.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020