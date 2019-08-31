|
|
Janet Eckhart
New London - Janet Sharon Eckhart (Buskirk) was born August 3rd, 1948, in Northport Wisconsin. She passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019.
Jan is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter, Susie (Jon) Abbey; son, Gary Eckhart; daughter, Holly Eckhart; 3 granddaughters, Hayley, Isabelle and Presley.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Per Jan's wishes, no funeral will be held. So please join us in a Celebration of her life on Sunday September 1st, 2pm, at 312 Elm Street in New London.
Share a memory with the family at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 31, 2019