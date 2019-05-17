|
Janet Hahn
Fremont - Janet Arlene Hahn, 88, of Fremont, went to her Lord, and beloved husband, Marlyn Hahn, on May 14, 2019. She was born on May 22, 1930, the daughter of the late Alfred and Mildred (Button) Haase.
On June 5, 1948, Janet married Marlyn Hahn. Together they farmed in Town of Wolf River. They also enjoyed bowling, traveling with friends, playing cards, the Green Bay Packers and were 4H leaders.
Marlyn preceded her in death on December 15, 2004.
In her younger years Janet taught Sunday School, Bible School and sang in the choir at Hope United Church of Christ in Fremont.
She is survived by three children: Marlyn(Kathy); Duane(Darlene); and Jean(Larry) Kriese; seven grandchildren: Brad(Heather); Aaron(Katie); David(Tricia); Dione(Jason)Gagnow; Jason; Ellen Kriese; Angela (Kriese) Duffy and husband Mark; and Matthew(Karen)Kriese; 16 great grandchildren;. a sister, Elaine Cartwright; a sister-in-law Iva (Bill)Fischer; and two brother-in-laws; Kenneth(Barbara) Hahn, and Clifford(Judy) Hahn; her best friends for many years; Shirley (Stalberg) Baehman and Ken and Pauline Stowell, Florida; and Carol Lanzerotti; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by a brother, Laverne Haase; a brother-in-law, Laverne Cartwright; and a sister-in-law JoAnn Haase.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11AM at Hope United Church of Christ, 8950 Apline Rd., Fremont. Pastor Jeannie Douglas will officiate. Inurnment will be in Wolf River Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday, from 9:30AM until the time of service.
Janet's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Theda Care Hospice and Living Tree Estates in Greenville for all their care and compassion during this difficult time.
We miss you now, your loving smile, your gentle face, our hearts are sore; no one can fill your place.
"Love does not die, people do. So when all that is left of me is Love. Give me Away."
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from May 17 to May 19, 2019