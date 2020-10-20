Janet J. DoughtyNew London - Janet J. (Larsen) Doughty, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born April 2, 1942, the daughter of the late Phillip and Ruby (Larsen). Janet attended and graduated from Manawa High School. She married the love of her life David Doughty in 1960. He preceded her in death in 2015. Janet worked at Hillshire Farms (Tyson) for many years. She was a member of the New London Booster Club and also volunteered for Neighborhood Watch Program. Janet loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and especially enjoyed watching them in sporting events and all other events they were in. She also enjoyed camping and playing cards.Janet is survived by her children: Karla Walbruck, Doug (special friend, Mary Peck), Charlie (Cynthia), Chad (Carrie); grandchildren: Karissa Walbruck (special friend, Delos Luedtke), Nicole Engel (special friend, Danielle Eastling), Kari McCarville Schroeder, Melissa Doughty (special friend, Brett Wright), Eric Doughty (special friend, Jessica Blake), Ashlyn Doughty (special friend, Keith Kehl), Samantha (Joshua) Muthig, Beth Doughty (special friend, Jeff), Amber (Nathan) Poppe, Stacie Bruss (special friend, David Fedel), Heather Bruss (special friend, Dave Mauk), Hallie Bruss, Tyler (Kaitlyn) Doughty, Trevor Doughty, Hunter Doughty (special friend, Skylar Marquardt) and Brittany Webie; siblings, Mickey (Wilson) MaGruder, Janice (Ed) Moeller, Fay Larsen and Ted Larsen and brothers-in-law, Richard Doughty and Terry Herter. She is further survived by her many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Verlea, Phyllis, and Sandra; brothers, Don, LaVerne, Jack and David and great-grandchildren, Aiden Wright and Chase MuthigFuneral services for Janet will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in New London with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place directly at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, town of Lebanon. Due to the current COVID mandates, masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Janet's funeral service will be recorded and can be viewed after the service on Cline & Hanson website.