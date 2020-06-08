Janet Kay Welch
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Kay Welch

Kaukauna - Janet K. Welch, 74, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Cherry Meadows Hospice. She was born on March 10, 1946, in Manawa, the daughter of Paul and Velda (Ferg) Quimby. Janet was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Welch on April 16, 1966, at the Cedar Springs Country Club, Manawa, and he preceded her in death on July 11, 2012. Janet and Dick were members and volunteers at El Shaddai Christian Fellowship as well as Thousand Islands Environmental Center. She was a loving wife, mom, and grandma; her life was faith focused, and she attended church every Sunday. Janet loved nature and animals, when she was younger, she grew up on a farm and was a member of the 4H.

Janet is survived by a son: Timothy (Nancy) Welch; 3 grandchildren: Kaylee Platten, and Paige and Zoe Welch; 2 siblings: Gerald (Mary Kay "Kathy") Quimby and Jill (Marvin) Levine; 2 nephews: Dan and Jon Quimby; a great-nephew: Max; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, Janet was further preceded in death by her son: Jeremy Welch.

A Celebration of Janet's Life will be at 11:00 am, on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the El Shaddai Christian Fellowship, N158 Highway 55, Kaukauna, with Pastors Ken and Jan Frederickson officiating. Visitation will be on Friday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service.

Janet's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at ThedaCare Medical Center, Appleton, and Cherry Meadows Hospice for all of their care and compassion.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
El Shaddai Christian Fellowship,
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
El Shaddai Christian Fellowship,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wichmann-Fargo Funeral Home
400 West Wisconsin Avenue
Kaukauna, WI 54130
920-766-6200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved