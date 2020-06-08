Janet Kay WelchKaukauna - Janet K. Welch, 74, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Cherry Meadows Hospice. She was born on March 10, 1946, in Manawa, the daughter of Paul and Velda (Ferg) Quimby. Janet was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Welch on April 16, 1966, at the Cedar Springs Country Club, Manawa, and he preceded her in death on July 11, 2012. Janet and Dick were members and volunteers at El Shaddai Christian Fellowship as well as Thousand Islands Environmental Center. She was a loving wife, mom, and grandma; her life was faith focused, and she attended church every Sunday. Janet loved nature and animals, when she was younger, she grew up on a farm and was a member of the 4H.Janet is survived by a son: Timothy (Nancy) Welch; 3 grandchildren: Kaylee Platten, and Paige and Zoe Welch; 2 siblings: Gerald (Mary Kay "Kathy") Quimby and Jill (Marvin) Levine; 2 nephews: Dan and Jon Quimby; a great-nephew: Max; other relatives and friends.In addition to her husband and parents, Janet was further preceded in death by her son: Jeremy Welch.A Celebration of Janet's Life will be at 11:00 am, on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the El Shaddai Christian Fellowship, N158 Highway 55, Kaukauna, with Pastors Ken and Jan Frederickson officiating. Visitation will be on Friday at the church from 10:00 am until the time of the service.Janet's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at ThedaCare Medical Center, Appleton, and Cherry Meadows Hospice for all of their care and compassion.