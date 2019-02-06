|
Janet Kinsman
Manawa - Janet Esther Kinsman (nee Ohlrogge) died at her home in Manawa, Wisconsin on Monday, February 4, 2019, at the age of 85. Jan was born on January 23, 1934 in Marshfield, WI to Claude and Edith (Hayes) Ohlrogge. She was Valedictorian of her graduating class at Loyal High School in 1952, and in 1955 graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Marshfield. In 1960 Jan married Bill Kinsman at Grace Lutheran Church in Green Bay and in 1962 Bill & Jan moved to their current residence in Manawa. After raising her 3 children, Jan returned to work as an RN and eventually Director of Nursing, working at multiple Nursing Homes in the Waupaca County area. Before her health declined and Macular Degeneration took her sight, Jan loved to garden, collect dishes, researching genealogy and writing family history books, was an avid reader and to her dying day was a music lover, especially opera. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, including many hours spent fishing and playing card games.
Jan is survived by her husband, William (Bill) Kinsman; daughters Katherine L. (Michael) Fritz of Manawa; Nancy E. (Nils) Kinsman of Green Bay, brother Richard (Michelle) Ohlrogge of Green Bay, 5 grandchildren Elizabeth (Ryan) Kinderman of Chicago, David (Noel) Herman of Stevens Point, Kristin Herman (Tom Hinton) Panama City, Florida, Nicholas Kinsman of Green Bay, Norah Kinsman of Green Bay, and 4 great-grandchildren. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, her son Mark Donald Kinsman, and one great-grandson Noah Herman.
The funeral service for Jan will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at the Cline-Hanson-Dahlke Funeral Home in Manawa with Rev. Steve Rice Officiating. A visitation for Jan will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the at 611 W Doege St, Marshfield, WI 54449. The family would like to thank Affinity Hospice for their care and support during this difficult time, especially her nurse Jean
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Feb. 6, 2019