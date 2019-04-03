|
|
Little Chute - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Janet M. Cummings, age 77, of Little Chute on March 30th, 2019. She was born August 1st, 1941, daughter of the late Ernest and Gladys (Leavitt) Loewenhagen. She spent 39 years with the love of her life, Ronald Much and they are finally together again. Janet loved watching the Packers and spoiling her beloved dog, Johnny. She was an animal lover and had many special pets throughout her whole life. She loved gambling and playing cards with friends and family. Those who knew her knew how much she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Janet is survived by her four children: Cindy (Heath) Sprangers, Lynn (Jack) VanCamp, LeRoy Keddell, and Sharon (Perry) Arnoldussen; 4 grandchildren: Mark (Melissa) Arnoldussen, Justin (Sarah) VanCamp, Joshua (Nichole) Arnoldussen, and Jennifer (Derrick) Hanson; 6 great-grandchildren: Brendon and Sophia VanCamp, Adelyn and Elle Hanson, and Colton and Oliver Arnoldussen.
Janet was also a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother figure to Ron's children: Tammy Bieberstein, Susan (Chris) Lison, DeeAnna (John) Lichtenberg, Nicole (Ralph) Schultz, Lisa (Robert) Kober, Brian (Anne) Much, Renee Golden, Skeeter (Mark) Abrahamson, and Josh (Kelly) Much.
Janet was a loving aunt to 3 nieces and 1 nephew. She had many special friends that she loved and cherished.
She was preceded in death by her soul mate Ronald Much, her mother and father, her daughter Carla, her sisters and brothers, and special nephew Larry.
A memorial service will take place at 3 pm on Saturday, April 6, at the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Jeff Tengesdal officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral chapel on Saturday from 1 pm until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at ThedaCare at Home Hospice and to Dr. Melissa Garcia for the compassionate care given to Janet.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 3, 2019