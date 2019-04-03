Services
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet M. Cummings


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet M. Cummings Obituary
Little Chute - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Janet M. Cummings, age 77, of Little Chute on March 30th, 2019. She was born August 1st, 1941, daughter of the late Ernest and Gladys (Leavitt) Loewenhagen. She spent 39 years with the love of her life, Ronald Much and they are finally together again. Janet loved watching the Packers and spoiling her beloved dog, Johnny. She was an animal lover and had many special pets throughout her whole life. She loved gambling and playing cards with friends and family. Those who knew her knew how much she loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Janet is survived by her four children: Cindy (Heath) Sprangers, Lynn (Jack) VanCamp, LeRoy Keddell, and Sharon (Perry) Arnoldussen; 4 grandchildren: Mark (Melissa) Arnoldussen, Justin (Sarah) VanCamp, Joshua (Nichole) Arnoldussen, and Jennifer (Derrick) Hanson; 6 great-grandchildren: Brendon and Sophia VanCamp, Adelyn and Elle Hanson, and Colton and Oliver Arnoldussen.

Janet was also a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother figure to Ron's children: Tammy Bieberstein, Susan (Chris) Lison, DeeAnna (John) Lichtenberg, Nicole (Ralph) Schultz, Lisa (Robert) Kober, Brian (Anne) Much, Renee Golden, Skeeter (Mark) Abrahamson, and Josh (Kelly) Much.

Janet was a loving aunt to 3 nieces and 1 nephew. She had many special friends that she loved and cherished.

She was preceded in death by her soul mate Ronald Much, her mother and father, her daughter Carla, her sisters and brothers, and special nephew Larry.

A memorial service will take place at 3 pm on Saturday, April 6, at the Brettschneider Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Jeff Tengesdal officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral chapel on Saturday from 1 pm until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at ThedaCare at Home Hospice and to Dr. Melissa Garcia for the compassionate care given to Janet.

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now