Janet M. Douglas
Neenah - Janet M. Douglas, age 84, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 21, 2019 after a short illness. She was born on October 23, 1934 to the late Glen and Evelyn (Smith) Losse and resided in Neenah. Janet married the love of her live, Clyde Douglas, on June 4, 1955, and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage together. She devoted herself to be an amazing wife and a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Janet was a very faithful person and was a longtime member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Neenah. She had a big heart and loved donating to a variety of causes that were close to her heart.
Janet had her happiest times in life while being with her family. She adored spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she was affectionately known as Gigi to her great-grandsons, Owen ad Krew. Janet especially enjoyed watching the Gameshow Network with her grandson Phillip and cheering for her favorite teams, the Packers, Badgers, and Cubs. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Janet is survived by her children: Cheryl Douglas, Cindy Douglas, Carrie (Roger) Clark, and Caryn Boehler; grandchildren, Phillip Clark and Katie (Tom) Zartner; great-grandchildren, Owen and Krew Zartner; brother, Don (Betty) Losse; sisters-in-law, Lorrie Losse and Carol Losse; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Douglas; brothers, Gilbert (Bonnie) Losse, Dr. Gary Losse, and Bill Losse; as well as son-in-law, Tony Boehler.
The Memorial Service for Janet will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 N. Commercial Street, Neenah. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 pm until the hour of the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established.
Janet's family would like to give a warm thank you to ThedaCare Hospice, ThedaCare At Home Nurses, and Senior Helpers for all of their wonderful care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019