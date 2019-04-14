|
|
Janet M. Lakso
Kaukauna - Janet M. Lakso, age 76, of Kaukauna, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home (formerly the Boettcher Funeral Home), 2401 Fieldcrest Dr., Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until the time of services. A full obituary will follow in an upcoming edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 14, 2019