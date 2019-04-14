Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
2401 Fieldcrest Dr
Kaukauna, WI
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
2401 Fieldcrest Dr
Kaukauna, WI
Janet M. Lakso

Janet M. Lakso Obituary
Janet M. Lakso

Kaukauna - Janet M. Lakso, age 76, of Kaukauna, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home (formerly the Boettcher Funeral Home), 2401 Fieldcrest Dr., Kaukauna. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 12:00 noon until the time of services. A full obituary will follow in an upcoming edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 14, 2019
