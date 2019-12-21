|
Janet R. Krueger
Neenah - Janet R. Krueger, age 78, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She fought a short and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Antigo, WI on January 3, 1941 to Leon and Alice Kretz. Janet attended Antigo High School where she enjoyed her classes, clubs and was elected prom queen.? She graduated from Mercy Nursing School in Oshkosh, WI in 1962.?
On August 25, 1962 Janet married Larry V. Krueger. They lived in Des Moines, IA for 9 years where their 4 children were born. They then moved to Neenah where they have been residents for the past 46 years. Janet and Larry enjoyed winters in Galveston, TX at the Badger Den and summers at Post Lake with the whole family. Janet had a fulfilling career as a Registered Nurse and enjoyed her time working in surgery at Theda Clark where she continued to serve well into retirement age.? She also worked in local clinics and taught nursing at the technical college. Her passion for caregiving was exemplified in her volunteer work at The Boys' and Girls' Brigade where she gave over 40 years of service. Janet enjoyed mentoring and spending time with kids in many Brigade activities, but her true love was Camp Onaway. She also spent countless hours with the Christmas Giving program helping to serve area families. Service and helping shape young people's lives was a strong focus and her work at The Brigade brought her great joy. ? For her kids and grandkids, she was an inspiring example of how to be a servant leader. Janet was awarded the S.F. Shattuck leadership achievement award in 2016.
Janet had a lasting faith in God that she was taught from a young age.? She felt her faith truly gave her life meaning and that life without faith and trust in God would be lonely and empty. Faith guided her through her day where she tried to do as much good and as little harm as possible. Faith kept her strong in her final struggle.
Her family would like to thank all of the caregivers that aided in her in this final journey. Their care and love was a reflection of Janet and helped carry us all.
Survivors include, Larry, her husband of 57 years, their children; Kevin (Lori), Kelly Shields, Lynn (Joe) Syring, Keith (Dana); her 11 grandchildren, Taylor, Jacob, Jordyn, Cody, Baily, Jarrett, McKenna, Riley, Natalie, Camryn, Katie; and her great granddaughter Adelyn. Janet is also survived by her siblings, Tom (Pat) Kretz, Terry (Jamine) Kretz, Joan (Denny) Cline, Joe (Sandy) Kretz, and Joyce (Jeff) Wagner, brother-in-law Ron Randl, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.?
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by her brother Ken, twin sister Judy, sister-in-law Teddy, and godchildren Kenn and Missy.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Neenah's Westgor Funeral Home, 205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 pm. The visitation will continue on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Gabriel Parish, 900 Geiger Street, Neenah from 9:30 am until 11:00 am. A time of Music and Memories will begin on Friday at St. Gabriel Parish at 11:00 am followed by the funeral mass. Final interment will be in Antigo, WI in a private ceremony at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Janet's memory with The Boys' and Girls' Brigade of Neenah. Funds will be used to further Janet's legacy of service and commitment to the children of our community.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah (920) 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019