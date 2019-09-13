|
|
Janet Schlude
Auburndale, FL. - Janet Schlude, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family Tuesday evening, September 10, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice Center in Auburndale, Florida.
Janet was born on November 3, 1942, in Little Chute, Wisconsin. She worked a few years as a kindergarten teacher then took a permanent position teaching her five children. She put all of her love and devotion into her family and anyone that crossed her path. Her passion and compassion were second to none.
In Janet's free time, which was limited with raising five children, you may have found her sewing or boating on the many lakes of Wisconsin and Florida. Her love for children continued even after her own had grown as you could find her babysitting on many occasions and volunteering at the local daycare.
She is survived by her twin sister Jackie Conrad, her husband Donald Schlude, her five children; Paula Gale (Dave), Lisa Ales (Dale), Andrea Burris, Trina Anderson (Kevin) and Philip Schlude (Shelly). Many grandchildren loved her; Adam Sachs, Alex Sachs, Nadia Short, Brett Burris, Abbie Anderson, Sara Anderson, Emily Anderson, Natasha Ales, Nathan Ales, Anya Ales, and Makenna Schlude.
She is preceded in death by parents, Paul and Ethal Hietpas and her little angel Matthew Ales along with many other loved ones
A celebration of life will be held upon Donald Schlude's return to Wisconsin. Donald had a locket made for the love of his life, Janet, which was engraved with; "I loved you then, I love you now and will forever love you always! Love, Don"
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 13, 2019