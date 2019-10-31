|
Janice A. Van Asten
Kaukauna - Janice A. Van Asten, age 79, of Kaukauna passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Rd. S, Freedom with Fr. Walter Stumpf officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary will be in Saturday's edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019