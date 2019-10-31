Services
Verkuilen-Van Deurzen Family Funeral Home
N3972 Columbia Ave
Freedom, WI 54131
(920) 788-3321
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
W2037 County Rd. S
Freedom, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
W2037 County Rd. S
Freedom, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice VanAsten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice A. VanAsten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice A. VanAsten Obituary
Janice A. Van Asten

Kaukauna - Janice A. Van Asten, age 79, of Kaukauna passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, W2037 County Rd. S, Freedom with Fr. Walter Stumpf officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. A full obituary will be in Saturday's edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.verkuilenfh.com

logo




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
postcrescent