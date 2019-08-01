Services
Janice "Jan" Buelow


1957 - 2019
Janice "Jan" Buelow Obituary
Janice "Jan" Buelow

Appleton - Janice "Jan" Buelow, 62, of Appleton passed away on July 28, 2019. She was born in Appleton on January 16, 1957 to Shirley Buelow. Jan attended Appleton West High School and graduated in 1975.

Jan is survived by her aunts Marian, Pat and Karen, her uncle Norbert, and several cousins.

Jan was preceded in death by her mother, grandparents Edwin and Clara Buelow, uncles Irvin, David, Robert, Victor and Marvin, her aunts Irene, Ruth, Myrt, Jerriann and Rosemary.

In accordance with Jan's wishes there will not be any funeral services held. Jan will be buried in Woodlawn Cemetery, Shawano.

The family would like to thank everyone at The Bridges for the care they gave to Jan over the past 3 years.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Aug. 1, 2019
