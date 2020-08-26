Janice DrewsNew London - Janice M. Drews, age 78, of New London, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at her home. She was born on March 16, 1942 in New London, WI the daughter of the late Florence and Clifford (Lemke)White. Jan graduated from New London High School. On October 7, 1961, Jan married L. Lee Drews at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Lee preceded her in death on October 14, 2011. Jan worked as a medical trascriptionist for Appleton Memorial Hospital and later for Dr. Rasor in New London before retiring. Jan was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Caledonia.Janice is survived by two Sons, Jeffery (Ann Marie) Drews, and their sons, Benjamin and Daniel; Pewaukee and Jon (Sue) Drews and their children, Lauren and Ethan; Appleton; a daughter, Lisa (Philip) Hare, and their son, Jordan; her sister, Barb (Kerran) Prahl, New London; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Phil) Lewin, Fremont and her brother-in-law, Richard (Pat) Drews, South Carolina; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, Caledonia, E9016 Marsh Rd., Fremont. Pastor Doug Reinders will officiate. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lewin Funeral Home on Friday, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and on Saturday, at the church from 10AM until the time of service.I can't begin to thank you for all you've done for me in this life, especially fighting along side with me during these past few years. You always wondered why it couldn't be you, and I'd tell you that its because I needed you. I needed your strength and faith and that fight you always had. Mom, you've been so strong for all of us. You've lived a self less life, always giving to others. I know you are at peace now and with Dad. I will remember your love and all you did for me. You were the Best Mom!I love you alwaysLisa