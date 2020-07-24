Janice Ellis

Janice EllisAppleton - Janice M. Ellis (nee Mitchell), 74, of Appleton, passed away July 19, 2020 after a brief illness.Janice was born on December 27 to the late Robert (Speedy) and Harriet Mitchell.Janice spent most of her life in Texas, working at the Texas Children's Hospital. After she retired, she spent time in Colorado and California, before heading back to Wisconsin.She is survived by her daughter, Amy, who meant the world to her, along with Amy's husband, Scott Anderson, California, her two brothers, Donald (Donna) Mitchell, Appleton, and Alan (Cheryl) Mitchell, Kaukauna. She is further survived by her nephews, Todd (Robin) Mitchell, Terry (Andrea) Mitchell, and Tyler (Leah) Mitchell, great-nephews, Carter and Hayden Mitchell, great-nieces Evelyn and Etta Mitchell, along with her Aunt Helen Mitchell.She will be dearly missed by relatives and friends, including the "Senior Sorority of '64" group.Per Janice's wishes, there will be no service.