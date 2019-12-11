|
|
Janice G. Holewinski
Greenville - Janice Holewinski, 85, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Cherry Meadows Hospice. She was born on February 10, 1934, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Evan and Rose (Hable) Handy. Janice graduated from Neenah High School, the Class of 1952. She then married Gene Willer in 1955, and he preceded her in death in 1976. Janice was united in marriage to Charles Holewinski on April 22, 1977, in Oshkosh. She was employed with Eggers Industries, retiring in 1992. Janice was passionate about Beagles. She was a secretary for the Fox River Beagle Club for many years, and was an avid field trial trainer and judge. Janice had Field Trial Champion Aquarians: Freckles, Cuddles, Bonus Bill, Domino, and Tucker Hill Katie and other hounds with licensed wins. She was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Greenville, and enjoyed deer hunting.
Janice is survived by her husband: Charlie; 2 children: James (Melody) Willer and Robert (Laurie) Willer; 3 step-children: Susan (Kevin) Bikowski, Debrah (Ronald) Schmalz, and Mark (Pam) Holewinski; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her first husband and parents, Janice was further preceded in death by a daughter Lynn Willer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, N2385 Municipal Dr., Greenville. Visitation will be Monday at the church from 9:00 am until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in St. Margaret Cemetery, Neenah.
Janice's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Cherry Meadows Hospice and ThedaCare at Home and Hospice for their kindness, compassion, and care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019