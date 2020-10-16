Janice "Jan" HiddeNew London - Janice "Jan" Caroline Hidde, age 84, passed away at home after a hard fought battle with cancer on Thursday, October 14, 2020. Janice was born on August 11, 1936 in Appleton, the daughter of the late Harold and Margaret (Viel) Kluge. She was united in marriage to Melvin Hidde on June 19, 1954 in Hortonville. Together, they raised 4 children; Julie, Randy, Diane and Jeff. Jan worked at Hortonville Manufacturing for many years and then DDI in Greenville. Jan's family was top priority for her. As soon as you walked through their front door, there was no doubt of that! In her younger years she enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, traveling to Texas, Kansas, Canada, Yellowstone and two fantastic adventures to Alaska. For years she enjoyed their trailer Home near Pickerel Lake, and still enjoyed road trips there. Jan was always ready with baked goods and bringing a dish to pass meant 3 or 4, in case someone didn't have time to make something. Visitors were always encouraged to take candy from the dishes as they were leaving. Watching birds and deer in the yard was a favorite pastime, as well as enjoying the beautiful view of the Wolf River from her living room. She was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, New London.Jan is survived by her husband of 66 years, Melvin; her children, Julie (Steve) Allen, Randy (Debra) Hidde, Diane (Michael) Pelky and Jeffery (Kris) Hidde; grandchildren, Eric, Carl (April), Crystal (Josh), Ashley (Ryan), Matthew (Jessica) Rachel (Bernard), Susan (Scott), Andrew, Alison, and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Samanda, Kiara, Kiana, Alex, Lillian, Beau, Curtis, Kendra, Mercedes, Briella, Leland, Annabelle, Mackenzie, Zoey, Lucas, Hayden and Emily; great-great-grandchildren, Kaelyn and Rylan and sisters-in-law, Carol Kluge, Alice Jonely and Lavonne Hidde; special friends, Elaine Evans, Chuck Ebert, Irma Lucht and Lee Shaw. Janice is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Margaret Kluge; grandson, Travis Allen; brother, Roger Kluge; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Oscar and Myrtle Hidde; brothers and sisters-in-law, Victor (Ione) Hidde, Glen (Sarah) Hidde, Dorothy (HL) Raper, Hilda (Gordon) Fronczak, Harold "Ike" (Linda) Hidde, Alfred (Viola) Hidde, Carl Hidde and Kenneth Jonely.As a lover of animals, she looked forward to spoiling all of her fur grandbabies and had a special affection for her kitties: Tigger, Pooh and Sweetie, who have crossed the rainbow bridge.The funeral for Jan will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Emanuel Lutheran Church in New London with Rev. William Heiges officiating. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Northport Ostrander Cemetery, Mukwa. Jan's funeral service will be recorded and added to our website after the service.Mom and our entire family would like to thank her cancer team; especially, Dr. Avi Bar-Lev, Jenny Hart, Dr. William Conkright, Crystal Guttman, Amy, Patti, Jenny, Jenny, Corrine and Laura; her ThedaCare Hospice team; Sarah, Christine, Paula, Nicole and Karen and all of the staff from ThedaCare New London and the specialty clinic. For 11 ½ years they all cared for our mom like she was their mom. She appreciated every smiling face and the compassionate care she could receive so close to home.