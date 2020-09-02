1/1
Janice Huntington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice Huntington

Menasha - Janice Huntington, age 79, passed away at her home, while surrounded by her family on August 31, 2020. She was born to the late Floyd O'Brien and Ione on March 27, 1941. She married Robert Louis Huntington on December 20, 1958 in Shawano, Wisconsin. Janice enjoy reading, puzzles and spending time with her friends. She was a dedicated homemaker and mother to her five children. If anyone needed advice, needed help or just wanted to talk, Janice was the one to go to.

She is survived by her children: Debra Thomas, Rebecca (Scott Babbits) Burmeister, Janet (Randy) Haufe, Julie LaPlante and Robert Huntington Jr.; sister, Sharon Mattis. Further survived by nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ronnie, Frank and Danny; granddaughter, Nicole Burmeister.

A time of visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 AM, all at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Friday, September 4, 2020.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at ThedaCare @ Home Hospice, along with Terri for the care given to Janice and the entire family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved