Janice HuntingtonMenasha - Janice Huntington, age 79, passed away at her home, while surrounded by her family on August 31, 2020. She was born to the late Floyd O'Brien and Ione on March 27, 1941. She married Robert Louis Huntington on December 20, 1958 in Shawano, Wisconsin. Janice enjoy reading, puzzles and spending time with her friends. She was a dedicated homemaker and mother to her five children. If anyone needed advice, needed help or just wanted to talk, Janice was the one to go to.She is survived by her children: Debra Thomas, Rebecca (Scott Babbits) Burmeister, Janet (Randy) Haufe, Julie LaPlante and Robert Huntington Jr.; sister, Sharon Mattis. Further survived by nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ronnie, Frank and Danny; granddaughter, Nicole Burmeister.A time of visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM, followed by a graveside service at 11:00 AM, all at Greenlawn Memorial Park on Friday, September 4, 2020.The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at ThedaCare @ Home Hospice, along with Terri for the care given to Janice and the entire family.