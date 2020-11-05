1/1
Janice J. Moeller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice J. Moeller

New London - Janice J. (Larsen) Moeller, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Janice was born on April 2, 1942, the daughter of the late Phillip and Ruby Larsen. She married the love of her life, Edward Moeller on March 3, 1962. Janice loved being with her family and friends, especially playing cards with them. She also enjoyed camping and their many friends from the campground.

Janice is survived by her husband, Ed; her children, Ken (Kristi), Scott (Janice), Michelle (Douglas) Hull and Karen McGlin (special friend, Wayne Hirt); her grandchildren, Jason Moeller, Amanda (Clint) Simon, Heidi (JR) Stumpf, Kaci (Steve) Holtz, Matthew Moeller (special friend, Sammy Kirk Patrick), Michael Stoddard II, Shannon Stoddard, Eric (Melinda) Hull, Danelle (Trevor) Stuebs and Collin and Keegan McGlin; her siblings, Mickey (Wilson) MaGruder, Fay Larsen and Ted Larsen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry Herter, John (Betty) Moeller, Martin (Shirley) Moeller, Mary (Gene) Beyersdorf and Betty (Arnie) Neuzil. She is further survived by her many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Emil and Helen Moeller; sisters, Verlea, Phyllis, Sandra and Janet; brothers, Don, LaVern, Jack and David and her granddaughter, Kylee McGlin

The Mass of Christian Burial for Janice will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lebanon with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund for Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House has been established.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Appleton Post-Crescent

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved