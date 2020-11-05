Janice J. MoellerNew London - Janice J. (Larsen) Moeller, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Janice was born on April 2, 1942, the daughter of the late Phillip and Ruby Larsen. She married the love of her life, Edward Moeller on March 3, 1962. Janice loved being with her family and friends, especially playing cards with them. She also enjoyed camping and their many friends from the campground.Janice is survived by her husband, Ed; her children, Ken (Kristi), Scott (Janice), Michelle (Douglas) Hull and Karen McGlin (special friend, Wayne Hirt); her grandchildren, Jason Moeller, Amanda (Clint) Simon, Heidi (JR) Stumpf, Kaci (Steve) Holtz, Matthew Moeller (special friend, Sammy Kirk Patrick), Michael Stoddard II, Shannon Stoddard, Eric (Melinda) Hull, Danelle (Trevor) Stuebs and Collin and Keegan McGlin; her siblings, Mickey (Wilson) MaGruder, Fay Larsen and Ted Larsen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Terry Herter, John (Betty) Moeller, Martin (Shirley) Moeller, Mary (Gene) Beyersdorf and Betty (Arnie) Neuzil. She is further survived by her many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Janice was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Emil and Helen Moeller; sisters, Verlea, Phyllis, Sandra and Janet; brothers, Don, LaVern, Jack and David and her granddaughter, Kylee McGlinThe Mass of Christian Burial for Janice will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lebanon with Fr. John Kleinschmidt officiating. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.In lieu of flowers a memorial fund for Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House has been established.