Janice Joan Stafford
Janice Joan Stafford

Neenah - Janice Joan Stafford passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was born December 14, 1935, in Baldwins Mill, WI, the daughter of Louis and Hilda Miller. She attended Waupaca High School, where she met her future husband, Kenney Stafford. They were married June 18, 1955, and eventually settled in Neenah, WI.

Janice loved her family and friends. She enjoyed baking, and always had cookies in the cookie jar for her children and grandchildren. The whole family looked forward to her many Christmas cookies and candies. She was also an excellent seamstress and knitter. She was on a bowling league for many years. Janice and Kenney enjoyed their times up north, and their outings with friends. They made many friends at their trailer at Post Lake. They also volunteered for several years at Bethesda.

Janice will be sadly missed by Kenney, her husband of 65 years, and their children: Lee (Nanci) Stafford, Pamela (James) Vorland, and Joe (Laurie) Stafford; grandchildren: Colby Vorland (Rachel Hinkley), Corey Vorland, and Aaron Stafford; sister, Kay Wingen, sister-in-law, Janice Miller, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Mayford Miller, Leland Miller, and Arlen Miller; brother-in-law, Bill Wingen; and sisters-in-law, Louise Miller and Judy Miller.

A private family service will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Valley VNA, 1535 Lyon Drive, Neenah, WI 54956, in memory of Janice Stafford.

Janice lived at Valley VNA in Neenah the last two years, due to health issues. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Amber Court Staff. You not only cared for Janice, you loved her, and we are so grateful to all of you. Also, thank you to Christy, for your lovely music and visits, and Jessica, for your creative craft projects and chats. You made Janice's days brighter. You are all truly heroes.

Westgor Funeral Home

205 W. Doty Avenue, Neenah 722-7151

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com




Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Nov. 1, 2020.
