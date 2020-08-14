Janice L. Van Dinter
Darboy - Janice Louise Van Dinter, age 73, passed away on Thursday morning, August 13, 2020. She was surrounded at the time by the love of her husband and daughter. Born on May 27, 1947, Jan was the daughter of the late William and Sylvia (Landskron) McGoey. She met her soon-to-be husband, Daniel Van Dinter, while working the afternoon shift at Gilbert Paper in Neenah, Wisconsin. They were married on September 7, 1966 and raised one daughter, Theresa (Van Dinter) Kriefski.
Jan lived her life finding joy in the simple things; a bouquet of flowers, a walk in the park, going out for breakfast after Sunday morning mass. Jan's dearest friends were those she worked with. She showed up for every shift an hour early just to spend time with them. Jan eventually retired from SCA Tissue (formerly Wisconsin Tissue Mills) in 2009 where she had worked for 27 years. Upon retirement, Jan and Dan set out to see the world - one of their lifelong dreams. Over the next 11 years the twosome travelled and toured 15 countries, including: Ireland, Spain, France, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Netherlands and the Czech Republic. In addition to travelling, Jan loved sewing for friends and family, painting and decorating her house, reading dramatic novels and watching late-night TV. More than anything else, however, Jan loved spending time with her husband, daughter and granddaughter.
Janice is survived by her loving husband Dan; her daughter: Teri Kriefski (Michael) and her granddaughter, Alexandra. She is further survived by her brother Thomas (Linda) McGoey; sister Wendy Althaus; sister-in-law Mary Gillespie; brother and sister-in-law David (Sharon) Van Dinter, brother-in-law James Wolter, and many nieces and nephews. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, William and Sylvia (Landskron) McGoey, sister Ann Wolter, brother James McGoey, father and mother-in-law, Lester and Rose Van Dinter, and brother-in-law, James Gillespie.
The funeral liturgy for Janice will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, located at 324 Nicolet Boulevard in Menasha, with Fr. Jim Hablewitz officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Little Chute. Family and friends are invited to gather at the church on Monday morning from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Face coverings will be necessary, and social distancing will be observed.
For more information or to share a memory of Janice, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com
.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ascension St. Elizabeth's Foundation would be welcomed (https://stefoundation.affinityhealth.org/
).