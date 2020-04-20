Services
Janice Mae Olmstead


1934 - 2020
Janice Mae Olmstead Obituary
Janice Mae Olmstead

Appleton - Age 86, of Appleton, passed away at Carolina Manor, on Friday April 17, 2020. Janice was born in Algoma, WI on April 13, 1934, to the late Henry and Adele (nee Paye) Ropson. She married Ross Olmstead on August 16, 1951. Janice was a homemaker for her entire life. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family.

Janice is survived by children; Lyn (Tom) Merkel, Dennis (Julie) Olmstead, and Rick (Ann) Olmstead; her grandchildren, Jerime (Mariesa) Olmstead and Karrie (Shawn) Reyes; her great grandchildren, Amanda Carman and Aaron (Aleshia) Olmstead; and great great grandchildren Frayah and Mason Olmstead.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ross, great grandchild Brandon Carman, her sister Jean Martin, and brother Ralph Ropson.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be private services held for Janice at Wichmann Funeral Home. The service for Janice can be viewed on the funeral home website (www.wichmannfargo.com) on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 at 11 :00 AM. Private entombment at Highland Memorial Park.

Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
