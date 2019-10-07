|
Janice "Jan" Marohl Westphal
Appleton - Janice Mae Westphal passed away from complications of a stroke on October 5, 2019 at her home at Island Shores, Neenah. Jan was born January 20, 1934 in Shawano, to Clarence and Emgard (Rades) Marohl. Jan married James "Jim" Westphal, Bonduel, on January 9, 1955.
Jan was a homemaker who adoringly raised her four daughters and delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had many interests and especially loved playing cards with friends, traveling with her beloved husband, and making many shopping trips with her family.
Jan is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, James (Jim) Westphal, Neenah, her four daughters: Tami (Scott) Yukel, Appleton, Lori (Rob) Van Price, Cosby, TN, Terri (Tim) Greene, Hiram, GA, and Kristi (John) Kohnke, Evergreen, CO; her grandchildren: Jonathan Yukel, Ryan (Sarah) VanderHeiden, Adam (Jessica) VanderHeiden, Travis VanderHeiden, Jackson Kohnke, and Ainsley Kohnke; her great-grandchildren: Caleb VanderHeiden, Riley VanderHeiden, Conrad Polcin, and Griffin Mullenaux; her dear sister Bonnie (Marshall) Conradt, and her treasured niece, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Richard Marohl, and her nephew Richard Marohl II.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 am, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 912 N. Oneida Street, Appleton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to or Schriner's Hospital for Children.
Jan's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Island Shores Retirement Community for all their love, compassion, and care.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Oct. 7, 2019