Janice Meulemans
Appleton - Janice M. Meulemans, Appleton, age 82, died November 13, 2020 at Cherry Meadows Hospice after a brief illness. She was born on May 22, 1938 in Hortonville to the late Reinhard and Hazel (Hunsicker) Steinberg. Jan married Melvin Meulemans, at Holy Cross Parish in Kaukauna on October 21, 1967. He preceded her in death in 2004. She enjoyed traveling, trips to the casino, and watching the Green Bay Packers.
Jan graduated from New London High School in 1956 and worked in advertising for both JC Penney and W.T. Grants. Later, she worked for many years as a Chiropractic Assistant handling all insurance billing for the office until her retirement.
Jan is survived by her daughter, Missy Meulemans of Appleton; a brother, Delmer Steinberg of Shiocton; In-laws: Delores (Vern) Blodgett; Ernie Meulemans, William Broeren; Roger (Audrey) Meulemans; and best friend Mary Kay Nytes. She is further survived by nieces, nephews as well as other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, and husband, Mel, Jan was preceded in death by her (brother's wife) sister-in-law: Carla Steinberg; father and mother-in-law: William and Bertha (Gussert) Meulemans; in-laws Howard (Carol) Meulemans: Yvonne Meulemans and Pearl Broeren.
. In accordance with Jan's wishes, no funeral will be held