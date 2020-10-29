1/1
Janice R. Pope
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice R. Pope

Appleton - Janice R. Pope, age 83, of Appleton, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Carolina Assisted Living in Appleton. She was born to the late Reuben and Lenore (Kempf) Hannemann on December 12, 1936. Janice graduated from Weyauwega High school. She married David Pope on June 5, 1954. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage until his passing in July of 1997. Janice was a member of Riverview Lutheran Church in Appleton. Her Christian faith was especially important to her. Janice was involved in church activities and various other volunteer work, including Bargain Garden. She enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles and traveling as a hostess on bus tours. Most of all, Janice cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Janice is survived by her children: Tim (Melissa), Chad (Mary), Pat (Marty) and Sue (Ray); her grandchildren: Jason (Clint), Kaitlin (Casey), Emily, Evan, Rachel, Garrett, Makayla and Madeline; her great granddaughter Abree; her siblings: Verona and LaVerne; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; infant son Todd; and brothers Orville, Wilmer, and Duane.

A funeral service for Janice will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday November 2, 2020 at RIVERVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 136 W Seymour Street, Appleton with Rev. Timothy Wagner officiating. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Bloomfield. . A live stream for Janice's service may be watched by clicking or entering the link www.youtube.com/c/riverviewlutheran at the time of service.

The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Carolina Assisted Living and Heartland hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
RIVERVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
RIVERVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel
606 North Oneida St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-7383
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brettschneider-Trettin-Nickel Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved