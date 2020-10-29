Janice R. Pope
Appleton - Janice R. Pope, age 83, of Appleton, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Carolina Assisted Living in Appleton. She was born to the late Reuben and Lenore (Kempf) Hannemann on December 12, 1936. Janice graduated from Weyauwega High school. She married David Pope on June 5, 1954. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage until his passing in July of 1997. Janice was a member of Riverview Lutheran Church in Appleton. Her Christian faith was especially important to her. Janice was involved in church activities and various other volunteer work, including Bargain Garden. She enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles and traveling as a hostess on bus tours. Most of all, Janice cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Janice is survived by her children: Tim (Melissa), Chad (Mary), Pat (Marty) and Sue (Ray); her grandchildren: Jason (Clint), Kaitlin (Casey), Emily, Evan, Rachel, Garrett, Makayla and Madeline; her great granddaughter Abree; her siblings: Verona and LaVerne; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; infant son Todd; and brothers Orville, Wilmer, and Duane.
A funeral service for Janice will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday November 2, 2020 at RIVERVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 136 W Seymour Street, Appleton with Rev. Timothy Wagner officiating. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Bloomfield. . A live stream for Janice's service may be watched by clicking or entering the link www.youtube.com/c/riverviewlutheran
at the time of service.
The family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff at Carolina Assisted Living and Heartland hospice.