|
|
Janis Smith
Oshkosh - Janis K. Smith, age 94, of Oshkosh and formerly of Neenah, passed away Friday morning January 17, 2020, at Evergreen in Oshkosh. She was born on March 25, 1925, in Jackson, Minnesota, the daughter of Charles and Alice Kruger Kessler. On June 15, 1946, Janis married James W. Smith and he preceded her in death on July 25, 2009.
Janis attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison and was employed as a librarian with the Neenah High School until her retirement. She was a wordsmith in every sense of the word, as a talented writer of short stories and a jingle writer (winning several contests). A creative artisan, Janis worked in several mediums as well as being a collector of jewelry and old glass items. She was an active member of American Association of University Women, Lady Elks, ERC Residents Council, and several Bridge card clubs. Janis was blessed with a "green thumb" and enjoyed growing orchids and violets.
Surviving family members include a daughter, Judi (John) Curtis of Wadesboro, North Carolina; a son, Scott Smith of Oshkosh; a granddaughter, Abbey Smith of Oregon State; and a sister, Phyllis Sacko of DePere; and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Janis in death is her husband; parents; a daughter, Jill Clausen; and a brother, Richard Kessler.
Memorial funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in Evergreen Chapel, 1130 N. Westfield Street in Oshkosh, with Chaplain Steve Wood officiating. Interment will take place at Shrine of Heaven Chapel Mausoleum in Neenah.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Janis' name to Evergreen Care Assurance would be appreciated.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020