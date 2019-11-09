Services
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
Jared Samp
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
473 Seventh St
Menasha, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
473 Seventh St
Menasha, WI
Jared M. Samp


1974 - 2019
Jared M. Samp Obituary
Jared M. Samp

Little Chute - Jared Samp, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born June 22, 1974, son of Leroy Samp and Kathleen King.

Jared loved his children to the moon and back and his kids always came first. He enjoyed rides on his Harley, too.

Survived by his wife, Danielle Samp; father, Leroy (Wendy) Samp; mother, Kathleen King; Children: Brett Birling-Samp, Brittany Samp, Christian Catron, Paige Samp, Johnathan Ducheny, and Bentlee Samp; siblings: Joel (Michelle) Samp, Nicole Samp, & Heather Samp; best friend, Shawn (Bailey) Kargus; and numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts & cousins.

Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Leo & Angeline (Russell) Samp; maternal grandparents, Joel & Oral (Powers) King; cousins: Shane Samp & James Bleck Jr.; and an uncle, John Samp.

The Funeral Service for Jared will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday. November 11, 2019, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 473 Seventh St., Menasha, with Rev. David Skarsten officiating. The visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in his name.

Westgor Funeral Home

1140 Appleton Rd. Menasha 720-0314

Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
