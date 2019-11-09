Services
Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home
1140 Appleton Road
Menasha, WI 54952
920-720-0314
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
473 Seventh St
Menasha, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
473 Seventh St
Menasha, WI
Jared Michael Samp

Jared Michael Samp Obituary
Jared Michael Samp

Little Chute - Jared Michael Samp, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 8, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at Noon on Monday, November 11, 2019, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 473 Seventh St., Menasha, with Rev. David Skarsten officiating. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. A full obituary will appear in the Monday Post Crescent. Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home is assisting the family. (920) 720-0314.



Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
