Jared Michael Samp
Little Chute - Jared Michael Samp, age 45, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 8, 2019. A Funeral Service will be held at Noon on Monday, November 11, 2019, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 473 Seventh St., Menasha, with Rev. David Skarsten officiating. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. A full obituary will appear in the Monday Post Crescent. Menasha's Westgor Funeral Home is assisting the family. (920) 720-0314.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019