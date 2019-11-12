|
|
Jarvis "Jug" Girard
Appleton - Jarvis Dean Girard, age 85, a longtime resident of Appleton and Hortonville, died peacefully on November 7, 2019, at the Renaissance Assisted Living facility in Appleton, following a long battle with cancer.
Jarvis was born in Lisbon, North Dakota on September 26, 1934, to Merle and Irene (Genevieve) Girard. The family eventually moved to St. Paul, MN, where Jarvis attended Washington High School and met his future wife, Marlys Brings. Following high school, Jarvis attended the United States Naval Academy and the University of Minnesota. Jarvis and Marlys were married on August 10, 1957. He moved his young family to Appleton and enjoyed a long career with Wisconsin Michigan Power Company (now We Energies) as an electrical engineer, and eventually became the District Manager in New London. During his youth, the outdoors and playing hockey were loved activities. These activities continued throughout his adult life with frequent camping, hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. Jarvis had a passion for the game of golf and played frequently with his wife and friends. Jarvis and Marlys also were active and dedicated members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Menasha for more than 50 years. In addition, in his later years, Jarvis devoted much of his time to the Hortonville Lions Club and Hortonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited. In retirement, Jarvis and Marlys enjoyed traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Jarvis is survived by two sons and one daughter, Craig (Kristy) of McKinney, TX, Brian (Debbie) of Kaukauna, and Karen of Greenfield; and five grandchildren, Stephanie, Eva, Chase, Alaina, and Kali. He is also survived by his brother Alan (Shirley) of Shoreview, MN, and sisters Yvonne (Donald) of Spokane, WA and Linda of Roswell, NM; along with many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A joint memorial service for Jarvis and Marlys will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2330 E. Calumet Street in Appleton on Saturday, December 7th at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or other .
The family of Jarvis would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Renaissance in Appleton as well AseraCare hospice for the care and compassion given to Jarvis and his family during his stay at the facility.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019