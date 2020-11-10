1/1
Jason J. Jordan
1989 - 2020
Jason J. Jordan

Kaukauna - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jason Jordan on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born in Green Bay on May 9, 1989, the son of Frank and Dorothy (Fox) Jordan.

Jason is survived by his two sons, Jaxon and Grayson Jordan and their mother, Stephanie Baroun; his parents, Frank and Dort Jordan; brother, Lonni (Kerri) Jordan; and sister, Denise Jordan. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews.

Jason was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Jordan.

Jason was a proud man who took pride in everything he did. His proudest moment was becoming a father. He was a kind soul who will be missed by many.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at O'CONNELL FUNERAL HOME (1776 E. Main St. Little Chute) beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral at 11:00 a.m. with Deacon Bruce Corey officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.








Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
NOV
14
Funeral
11:00 AM
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
Funeral services provided by
O'Connell Funeral Home - Little Chute
1776 East Main Street
Little Chute, WI 54140
(920) 788-6237
