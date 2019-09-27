|
Jason Popp
Kenosha - Jason Popp, 50, originally from Wausau, Neenah, and most recently Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Monday September 23, 2019 at home.
Jason was born on July 6, 1969 in Oshkosh, the son of George Popp and Cynthia Norton. While he started his education in Oshkosh, transferred to Wausau, and then completed his Senior year in Neenah, to help care for his Grandparents. Most recently he was pursuing a degree in Business Management at Gateway Technical College, Kenosha. He married Paula (Lauko) Popp on November 2, 1996 in Appleton.
Jason started in the printing industry at the age of 18, working at various printing company's before accepting his current supervisory position at Nosco, Illinois. His hobbies included spending time with his family & friends, especially his children, he enjoyed reading, history, documentaries, and movies. Jason has always been a Dallas Cowboys fan, recently a Buffalo Sabers fan, and the biggest supporter of his children's sports, Hockey and Figure Skating.
Survivors include his wife, Paula Popp; children, Ethan, Leah, Danica, Derek, his parents, also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A visitation will be held on Sunday September 29th, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services, from 1-3:00PM, with funeral services at 3:00PM.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Sept. 27, 2019