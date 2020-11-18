Jay Allen Hetland
Manitowoc - Jay Allen Hetland, 62, of Manitowoc, was welcomed into Heaven on Saturday, November 14, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19.
He was born on June 27, 1958 in Madison, WI to Richard and Patricia (Webb) Hetland. During Jay's childhood, he traveled throughout the world and lived in Australia for two years. He graduated from Neenah High School in 1976 and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Technology from UW-Stout. He then pursued a Master's Degree in Engineering from MSOE.
He married and is survived by the love of his life, Randi Rusch of Valders in 1990 and they recently celebrated their 30th anniversary, on September 8, 2020. He was a wonderful husband and his greatest joy and source of pride was his son, Jayme. They enjoyed doing many things together including flipping homes, hunting, building a hunting lodge on their land, golfing and enjoying lake activities. Jay gained a wonderful friend and daughter-in law in his life when Jayme married Stephanie Dhein. He could not have been happier to see them get married.
Jay spent over 40 years in plant engineering. He joined Mercury Marine in Fond Du Lac in 2016 as a Facilities Engineer. He loved working there and felt appreciated by all. Prior to joining Mercury Marine, Jay held various levels of plant engineering roles at Foley, Mirro Company, Koenig and Vits and Skana Aluminum. He was known for his teamwork, problem solving, technical skills, flexibility and unwavering dedication and commitment. Jay was and a lifetime member of the Viking Bow and Gun Club and a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Valders.
In later years, Jay became active in coaching hockey and attending countless hockey tournaments with Randi to watch Jayme play. Always the prankster, Jay was known for finding ways to bring a smile to people. He loved his family, friends, the outdoors, fixing things, golfing, and hunting. There was not a tool that Jay did not own or use. He always thought everyone was capable of learning and he was right by their side as they conquered new skills. Always giving, Jay spent his entire life doing kind things for others, sharing his infectious smile, and starting each day with optimism. He was honest, supportive, dedicated, and never found a thing he couldn't fix.
Jay will be dearly missed by his wife: Randi; son: Jayme (Stephanie) Hetland of Wauwatosa; his mom whom he loved dearly, Patricia Hetland of Appleton; his brother Mark (fiance Katie) Hetland of DePere; sisters: Kris Bartell of Appleton; Karen (Jeff) Martis of Appleton, Kay Hetland of Madison; his mother-in law Romelle Rusch of Valders; sisters-in law: Renee (Allan) Brotton of Shorewood; Rae Lynn (Thomas) Madson of Manitowoc; and brother-in law Rodney (fiance Cathy) Rusch of Manitowoc. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, many dear Wilke Lake friends. He was proceeded in death by his father, Richard Hetland, and his father-in law Raymond Rusch.
Special thank you to Holy Family Memorial ICU and respiratory care staff for their care and compassion they gave to Jay, especially Steve Schleunes who was a longtime friend. They read cards to him when we could not be there, and kept him looking his handsome self. Thank you also to Jay's life-long friends who offered amazing support and encouragement.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Viking Bow & Gun Club, Faith Lutheran Church of Valders or to the family by mailing to the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com