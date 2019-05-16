|
|
Jay C. Swedberg
Kaukauna - Jay Swedberg, age 61, of Kaukauna, passed away from a rare blood disorder surrounded by his family on May 13, 2019. He was born in Kaukauna on February 4, 1958, son James and Margaret (Coffey) Swedberg.
Jay hauled milk for many years for White Clover Dairy and later Schuh Transport. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers, NASCAR and the Brewer games with his mom. Jay loved golfing, bowling, fishing, shooting pool and enjoying a good beer in the company of his friends, especially Johnny O. Nelson. He spent many hours at home listening to his police scanner, and was sure to let anyone know when something was happening near them.
Jay is survived by his children: April (Raul) Sotomayor, Tiffany (Scott) Lopas and Bobbie Jo Swedberg; grandchildren: Naomi, Norah, Trinity, Trevor and Romeo; his mother, Margaret Swedberg; brothers: Joel (Kathy), John (Kelly), Jeff (Tammy) and Jerry (Katie) Swedberg; a sister, Mary (Keith) Franzke; Godchildren: Amanda and Derrick; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jay was preceded in death by his father, James Swedberg.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 309 Desnoyer Street, Kaukauna, with Fr. Kyle Sladek officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. For online condolences, please visit www.verkuilenfh.com.
The Swedberg family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of ThedaCare at Home Hospice and Cherry Meadows for the compassionate care given to Jay.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on May 16, 2019