Jay Meissen
Greenville - Jay D. Meissen, age 55, formerly of Valders, current resident of Greenville, entered eternal life on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Appleton. Jay was born on June 15, 1964 in Manitowoc to the late Raymond and Barbara (Rathsack) Meissen. He was a graduate of Valders High School with the class of 1982. He received an associate degree in Police Science from Fox Valley Technical College. Jay was employed as a police officer for the Valders Police Department for a number of years. He served with the Valders Fire Department for 21 years, retiring as Lieutenant, as well as a volunteer with the Valders Ambulance Service. He was currently employed as a driver for a local transport company. Jay had an uncanny ability to make everybody laugh and had a heart of gold. Jay was loyal and compassionate towards his beloved dogs which include Jack, Babe, Leo, Buster, Lilly and Brutus.
Jay is survived by the love of his life, Jane Stiles of Greenville; two sisters: Wendy (Tom) Meyer, Manitowoc, Melissa (Dave) Remiker, Two Rivers; two brothers: Brad (Teri) Meissen, Osceola and Brian (Tammy) Meissen, Valders; nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Barbara Meissen and infant brother, Todd.
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday February 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Valley Funeral Home; 2211 North Richmond Street, Appleton WI 54911. Pastor Mike Huff will officiate. Visitation will be held on Sunday February 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM until the hour of service at Valley Funeral Home.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the Greenville Fire and Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance and Theda Clark Hospital staff.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19, 2020