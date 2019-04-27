|
Jean A. Humblet
New London - Jean A. Humblet, age 77, was called to eternal life to be with her beloved the love of her life on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Jean was born in New London on January 15, 1942 daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Secard) Johnson. Jean put up a great fight with COPD and is peacefully at rest. She has always been the wind beneath our wings. She married her high school sweetheart John T. Humblet on October 28, 1961.
Jean loved swimming, playing cards, putting puzzles together, reading and watching her soaps. She faithfully got up every Sunday to watch her mass.
Jean is survived by her children: Jeff Humblet, Dorothy (Brad) Wright, Kathie (Billy Joe) Fehrman, Rich Humblet (friend Lisa); brother, Steve Johnson. Her love for her grandkids will forever be with them: Tommy, Jacob, Teresa, Rebecca, Johnny, Jeffrey, and Jessica Humblet, Hunter Tietz, Chase, McKenna and Brayden Fehrman, Skyler and Britin Hestnes, Brock Humblet, Alexis (Brian) Schaefer, Dakota Wright. She was blessed with thirteen great-grandchildren. Some know her as Granny but others know her as Gran Gran: Kaydence and Xyleigh Humblet, Temperance, Wyatt, Emmitt John Goodreau, JJ, Nate, Elias, Vivian, Hayden, Landon, TJ (Humblet), Everest (Schaefer). She would always tell them she loved them and the replies would be love you more between them. She is further survived by special nieces and nephews including Tammy Engel (Paul), Todd Johnson (Shelley), Tim Johnson (Melanie), Teri Johnson (Kelly) and Uncle Gordon Frank.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, sister in-law, Susie and other family members.
She will be deeply missed by everyone she has touched. Special thanks to everyone that put their lives on hold to take care of our Mom, Joanie Hayes, Kim and Marla Knuettel and Hospice care staff and a special thanks to her granddaughter, Hunter for all the help she gave her.
Funeral service for Jean will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Cline & Hanson Funeral Home in New London with Pastor Clint Laird officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent on Apr. 27, 2019