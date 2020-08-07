1/1
Jean Agnes St. (Gerhardt) Peter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Agnes St. Peter (Gerhardt)

Appleton - Jean Agnes St. Peter (Gerhardt), age 70, of Appleton, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 with her family at her side. Jean was born on April 21, 1950 in Appleton, Wisconsin. The daughter of Albert and Sara (Schock) Gerhardt. Jean spent many years working at Appleton Medical Center providing comfort to patients. Deciding to pursue a midlife career change, she attended The Blue Sky School of Professional Massage and Therapeutic Bodywork while still working full-time. After graduating, she opened her own business and provided massages to thousands of clients for over 30 years.

Without question, Jean's favorite thing to do was spend time with her family. She never missed any baseball games, wrestling matches, recitals or performances. Jean enjoyed spending time at the cottage and taking pontoon boat rides.

Jean's life was one of service and love -- whether it was working several jobs as a single mom, bringing comfort to someone with a massage, or to cheer on and support her family members - her greatest joy in life came from giving to others. Jean was very close to her sisters and brothers and will be missed at weekly sisters' nights, where she always brought some laughs to the table.

Jean is survived by her child Brian (Laura); grandchildren Megan, Cade, Sydney and Nicholas; great grandchild Jaxson; brothers Roger (June), Steve (Irene), John (Allyson) and Tony; sisters Sally, Mary, Ann (Jack), Rita (Mark) and Susie. She was preceded in death by her mother Sara; father Albert; husband Michael; son Michael; daughter in law Keri; brother Bill (Kris) and sister Joan.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond St., Appleton, WI. The celebration of life will be from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Masks are required in order to comply with the state mandate.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the medical staff at ThedaCare Regional and UW Health hospitals for the compassionate and dignified treatment of Jean.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Appleton Post-Crescent from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 733-5435
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Valley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved