Jean Agnes St. Peter (Gerhardt)Appleton - Jean Agnes St. Peter (Gerhardt), age 70, of Appleton, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 with her family at her side. Jean was born on April 21, 1950 in Appleton, Wisconsin. The daughter of Albert and Sara (Schock) Gerhardt. Jean spent many years working at Appleton Medical Center providing comfort to patients. Deciding to pursue a midlife career change, she attended The Blue Sky School of Professional Massage and Therapeutic Bodywork while still working full-time. After graduating, she opened her own business and provided massages to thousands of clients for over 30 years.Without question, Jean's favorite thing to do was spend time with her family. She never missed any baseball games, wrestling matches, recitals or performances. Jean enjoyed spending time at the cottage and taking pontoon boat rides.Jean's life was one of service and love -- whether it was working several jobs as a single mom, bringing comfort to someone with a massage, or to cheer on and support her family members - her greatest joy in life came from giving to others. Jean was very close to her sisters and brothers and will be missed at weekly sisters' nights, where she always brought some laughs to the table.Jean is survived by her child Brian (Laura); grandchildren Megan, Cade, Sydney and Nicholas; great grandchild Jaxson; brothers Roger (June), Steve (Irene), John (Allyson) and Tony; sisters Sally, Mary, Ann (Jack), Rita (Mark) and Susie. She was preceded in death by her mother Sara; father Albert; husband Michael; son Michael; daughter in law Keri; brother Bill (Kris) and sister Joan.A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Valley Funeral Home, 2211 N. Richmond St., Appleton, WI. The celebration of life will be from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Masks are required in order to comply with the state mandate.The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the medical staff at ThedaCare Regional and UW Health hospitals for the compassionate and dignified treatment of Jean.